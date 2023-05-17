This action movie just set an awesome Netflix record

The new Jennifer Lopez movie, The Mother, has already made waves on Netflix. The new movie, which sees Lopez switch out her usual rom-com tendencies for some kick-ass moves instead, might just have proved itself to be one of the most successful Netflix films of this year.

All this, and it’s barely even been out for a full week. Not bad going, Jenny from the Block.

The thriller movie has just earned the biggest opening for a film in 2023 for the streaming service (so far). An impressive feat, made even more incredible by the fact that the movie scored around 83.71 million hours viewed between the May 8-11 viewing window.

It also quickly rose to the number one spot on the platform in 82 countries.

The movie follows Jennifer Lopez as an ex-special forces sniper who finds herself on the run from assailants after informing on them to the FBI. She has to protect not only herself, but her estranged daughter as well, who becomes entangled in the fight for survival.

The rise of the The Mother isn’t too surprising, since action movies tend to do pretty well on the platform. Alongside some of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix series, similar films such as Extraction and The Gray Man have proved popular on the streamer in the past.

