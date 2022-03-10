Netflix raising prices in UK and Ireland

Popular streaming service Netflix is bumping up the prices across all three of their subscription tiers for subscribers in the UK and Ireland. The streamer, which also produces a range of original Netflix series, made the announcement on March 10.

In the UK, it’s raising their standard subscription package — which offers simultaneous two-screen viewing, high-definition and the ability to download content on two devices — from £9.99 per month to £10.99 a month. The company is also raising the monthly subscription price for their basic package — which involves watching on one screen and downloading offline on one device — from £5.99 to £6.99. As for Netflix‘s premium plan, that is facing a monthly increase from £13.99 to £15.99. This subscription tier lets users watch content on up to four different screens at a time, and allows downloads on up to four different devices.

In Ireland, Netflix’s basic plan will face a monthly €1 rise to €8.99. Additionally, the standard plan will rise from €12.99 to €14.99 while their premium subscription will rise by €3 to €20.99. This will come into effect immediately for new subscribers, while, depending on the billing cycle, existing subscribers will get 30 days’ notice by email.

In a statement included with a press release, a Netflix spokesperson said, “We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership.”

Piggy Bank $19.00 $13.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

“Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry,” the statement continues. “We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them.”

If you want to make sure you get the best possible value for money, be sure to check out all the secret Netflix codes or our guide to everything new on Netflix.