Netflix password sharing is being stopped next year

Netflix is looking to put an end to the age-old practice of password sharing. For some time now, the streaming service has been threatening to crack down on people who allow multiple users to access their Netflix login, and 2023 will be the year that happens.

In a report from the Wall Street Journal, it’s stated that Netflix will introduce means of preventing logins from being passed around in the US “early in the year”. This means that for family-members who have your details to watch Netflix series or the best movies will need you to cough up for more logins to enjoy the same access.

Netflix has multiple tiers of membership, running from the standard one screen, to up to four that can be logged in and checking out Netflix movies simultaneously. “Make no mistake, I don’t think consumers are going to love it right out of the gate,” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, stated, and he’s right. Since rumblings of this began, people have been against it.

Part of it is simply reluctance to pay more for the same platform, but another part of the annoyance comes from Netflix changing philosophy here. In 2017, the company tweeted “Love is sharing the password”. Now it seems that love is paying for more screens – two different principles.

This strategy is to help push more growth for Netflix, which has an increasing number of competitors. Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime Video; there are more and more services in the market, pulling viewers in different directions. The best Netflix anime, and a constantly evolving selection of action movies and drama series, aren’t the same selling points they once were.

That said, when you look at the viewership records Netflix constantly wins, the service is still doing something right. Have a look at our guides to Wednesday season 2 and Stranger Things season 5 for what’s coming soon.