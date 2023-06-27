This Oscar-winning drama movie is now streaming on Netflix

If you were wondering what to add next to your watch list, well, fear not, friends, Netflix has your movie night sorted. Subscribers of the streaming service will be thrilled to hear that Netflix has now added one of the best movies of all time to its platform – The Imitation Game.

For those of you who may not know, The Imitation Game is a movie based on a true story that follows the life of Alan Turing during World War II, played brilliantly by Benedict Cumberbatch. Turing was a genius and is widely considered the father of theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence. However, as the 2014 drama movie shows, Turing didn’t have an easy life, especially living in a period of time when his sexuality was prosecuted against.

The Imitation Game was nominated for eight Academy Awards back in 2015, winning the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay. Along with the recognition from the Oscars, the film has also been honored by Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBT civil rights advocacy group in the US.

So, yeah, it is a pretty big deal that Netflix managed to bag the distribution rights to such a prestigious film. And personally, we here at The Digital Fix are big fans of The Imitation Game and recommend everyone watch it at least once.

You can watch the trailer for The Imitation Game down below:

The good news is that The Imitation Game is available for both UK and US Netflix subscribers as well. There are no pesky region locks when it comes to this Netflix movie, folks!

However, if you are a fan of renting and buying films instead of streaming them online, don’t worry. The Imitation Game is still available to purchase via platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

