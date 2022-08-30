Hunter x Hunter, Berserk, and more coming to Netflix in new anime deal

Netflix has some of the best anime series ever made coming to the service. In a new deal with distributor Nippon TV, several of the best animated series from Japan, including Berserk 1997, Hunter x Hunter, and Death Note, are coming to the streaming service.

The announcement was revealed in a press release, where it’s stated that some 13 TV series will be coming to Netflix in many multiple regions around the world. Among the shows listed are the aforementioned, as well as Ouran High School Host Club, Parasyte -the maxim-, From Me To You 2, NANA, Monster, and Hajime no Ippo.

“We are truly honored to be announcing this new deal with Netflix for some of our most beloved anime series in our catalogue,” Akane Inoue, part of anime sales and licensing, international business development at Nippon said in a statement. “For many years, anime has been a driving force at Nippon TV where we have been producing hit anime titles such as Hunter x Hunter, Death Note, and many more. With anime continuing to surge in popularity around the world, the timing could not be better for this exciting partnership with Netflix.”

Hunter x Hunter, Ouran High School Host Club, and Claymore will lead the partnership, becoming available on September 1 in a wave of countries. Right now, we don’t have a qualitative list of everywhere they’ll be viewable, so make sure to check the platform on the day.

Netflix has had major success with anime over the last decade, with hit productions such as Demon Slayer, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure among its selection. The deal creates even more depth in the library, adding horror anime, romance anime, and more that are both classic and beloved.

