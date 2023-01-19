This Netflix movie just became an Oscars frontrunner

Out of nowhere, the Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front just became one of the hot favourites for the Oscars, after it scored a huge 14 nominations at the BAFTAs. The war movie has been nominated as the Best Movie and also got a nod for Best Director, too.

The streaming service hit is a remake of the 1930 film of the same name, which itself was a movie based on a book. The new movie boasts epic set-pieces, production levels of the highest order, and superb acting performances, too.

It’s no surprise then that the impressive action movie just took the BAFTA nominations announcement by storm, and could well go on to find success at the Academy Awards.

All Quiet on the Western Front was nominated in the following categories by BAFTA: Best Film, Best Film Not in the English Language, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score, Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume, Best Make Up and Hair, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Edward Berger has also been recognised in the Best Director category, while Albrecht Schuch was nominated for his supporting role as Stanislaus in the thriller movie.

To put it simply, All Quiet on the Western Front has absolutely swept the nominations. Now, it just remains to be seen whether the flick can actually win any of those awards, but you’d have to think it has a good chance, and could well do the same at the Oscars.

