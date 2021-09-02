Lucifer shares images for upcoming season six animated episode

Netflix has released some teaser pictures from Lucifer’s upcoming animated episode, and it looks like our favourite devil (Tom Ellis) is in for a wacky time. The upcoming episode, titled ‘Yabba Dabba Do Me’, is set to premiere on the streaming service on September 10, and will no doubt be an entertaining chapter for the popular Netflix TV series during its sixth and final season.

It is a known fact that Lucifer executive producer Joe Henderson has wanted to make an animated snippet for the show for quite some time. It seems fitting that finally, as the series draws to its conclusion, that he is getting his wish. Netflix’s first look at said episode shows Lucifer, and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) in a Looney Tunes-esque world. So far, it is unclear how the duo find themselves in this new animated predicament, but the colourful art style hints towards a good time as they navigate their new cartoon reality.

Henderson joined hands with the team behind HBO Max’s DCEU animated spin-off Harley Quinn series – which famously exposed Batman as a selfish lover – to assemble the show’s new cartoony adventure. Alongside Henderson, Harley Quinn supervising producer Jennifer Coyle, and the series’ animators have collaboratively worked to bring the cheekily named episode to life.

Like Harley Quinn, Lucifer is a DC comics adaptation. The TV series is based on characters created for the company’s Vertigo imprint by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. Initially airing on Fox, the show was originally cancelled after four seasons. However, Netflix picked it up and resurrected the devil himself, producing two new seasons. Season 6 will officially be Lucifer’s last, much to many fantasy fans dismay.

The sixth season of Lucifer will premiere on September 10 on Netflix. If you are looking for more demons and devils, why not read our list of the best horror movies on Netflix.