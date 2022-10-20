Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 isn’t happening

Netflix has become home to an increasingly good and wide selection of anime series including; Demon Slayer, Naruto, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Cowboy Bebop, Castlevania, Violet Evergarden, Vinland Saga, and much more. A recent, and popular, addition has been Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. But unfortunately, fans should not get their hopes up for a second season.

The 10-episode Netflix anime series was released on September 13 and the reception has been positive. As such, in a recent interview with Famitsu [via Videogames Chronicle], CD Projekt Red’s Japanese manager Satoru Honma was asked if this reaction had led to the possibility of a second season. However, Honma replied that there were no plans to continue the story.

“I personally would like to continue to work with Japanese studios to produce more anime in the future, partly because we have received very good feedback,” Honma explained. “However, just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there’s no such thing as ‘we are actually working on Season 2 in the background.'”

Honma continued; “Even if we could make more anime in the future, I don’t know if it would be Season 2 or something completely different.” The series has been a huge hit for its creators, having been in Netflix’s global top ten for over a month and it has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (admittedly only from 13 reviews).

The series has also led to a surge in the popularity of the Cyberpunk 2077 game which it’s based on, soaring to a million daily players. The series might not be getting a second season, but the game is getting a sequel – currently codenamed Project Orion.

