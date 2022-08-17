Cyberpunk 2077 Netflix anime series will release in September

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is coming to Netflix on September 13. The anime series is a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner – a mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk.

Based on the Cyberpunk 2077 videogames, the trailer begins with the exceedingly Cronenbergian; “Welcome to Night City – where chrome exceeds the flesh.” It depicts a dystopic world where gangs face off against “corpos” with strong themes of social inequality and violence. It begins with David, a teen with low-socioeconomic standing, as he attends a school meant for higher-class citizens.

The series comes from Studio Trigger, the studio behind Kill la Kill, and their bold and vibrant art style can be seen in the trailer. Edgreunners will be led by voice actor Zach Aguilar for the English dub. The director of the anime, Hiroyuki Imaishi, previously worked on some of the biggest titles for Studio Trigger including Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, and Promare – to name a few.

The ten episodes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be 30 minutes long each. The anime series joins a growing slate on Netflix, including Castlevania, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Kakegurui, Spriggan, Zero’s Tea Time and more.

You can watch the trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners below;

Rock band Franz Ferdinand’s song This Fffire will serve as the opening theme song. Another main character is Lucy – an elusive hacker who becomes David’s mentor when he decides to join the Edgerunners. The trailer appears to show David utilizing the Kerenzikov effect— a cyberware ability from Cyberpunk 2077 that allows players to shoot and dodge enemy attacks as if they were slowing down time.

