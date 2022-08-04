Vinland Saga season 2 release date – when is the Viking anime back?

When is the Vinland Saga season 2 release date? The Vinland Saga is one of the best anime series in recent years, a beautifully animated retelling of some of the greatest legends from European history.

The manga, created by Makoto Yukimura, broadly covers two plotlines: warrior Thorfinn’s journey for revenge against those who murdered his father and King Cnut the Great’s empire. These coincide and collide in different ways, before the animated series eventually goes beyond them into other eras of Viking history. Throughout the first season, we see Thorfinn evolve beyond being defined by revenge, as his tale becomes more about self-discovery.

That’s only part of what makes Vinland Saga so intriguing and one of the better animated TV series currently running. Therefore, we’re all wondering when the Vinland Saga season 2 release date is. The good news is, we have some worthwhile information for you, all collected in this guide. MAPPA Studio is hard at work on the next batch of episodes, and we’ve already had our first peak. Put your battleaxe down, more Vinland Saga can be found by merely scrolling onwards.

When is the Vinland Saga season 2 release date?

Vinland Saga season 2 will premiere in January 2023 in Japan. This was announced in the first trailer for the new season, revealed in June 2022.

It’s expected that we’ll see subbed episodes soon after they air in Japan, with dubbed coming further down the line. While we don’t have a specific date just yet, the month is good enough. It’s been almost three years since the first season of Vinland Saga kicked off, and we’ve been waiting with bated breath.

Berserker: The best anime movies

What’s more, director Shūhei Yabuta confirmed on Twitter that it’ll be largely the same crew on Vinland Saga season 2, with a deeper knowledge of the source material. Expect more of the same and then some.

Is there a Vinland Saga season 2 trailer?

Yes, there is a Vinland Saga season 2 trailer, and it’s epic. Put out in June 2022. We can see a massive fire as part of a raid, standard for the Viking subject matter. Then hints at some new characters and where Thorfinn’s arc might go next.

Vinland Saga is produced by MAPPA, the company behind Jujutsu Kaisen and the last season of Attack On Titan. As such, the trailer looks gorgeous, especially the fire effects and establishing shots of the Viking strongholds. It’s going to be a good looking season, if nothing else!

What will happen in the Vinland Saga season 2 plot?

Going by the trailer, Vinland Saga season 2 will spend a considerable amount of time in Thorfinn’s past, looking at his time working with Askeladd. Given the ending of the first season, he’s possibly contemplating his life to this point and gets introspective about what’s next.

His great uncle Thorkell is shown talking to some new faces, suggesting the cast is about to get deeper again. King Canute reappears, laughing at the end over a huge pile of gold. Whatever he’s up to, he’s still confident despite what Thorkill did to him.

For Odin: The best horror anime

The trailer provides a montage that indicates this will be another sweeping tale set during the Viking era. The first season got to chapter 54 of the manga, leaving quite to adapt. Even if there’s no manga left, Viking legend has plenty more ground to cover.

Where can you stream Vinland Saga season 2?

Vinland Saga season 2 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in US, just like the previous episodes. Fans in the UK can enjoy the Viking anime on Crunchyroll.

If you’d like to sign up for a free trial on Prime Video to catch up, you can do so here. Otherwise, check out our guides to the best Dragon Ball Z characters and best My Hero Academia characters for more anime goodness.