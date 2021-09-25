Cobra Kai season 4 gets a release date

Cobra Kai season 4 just got a new teaser and release date. The first look at the upcoming comedy series was shared during Nelif’s global fan event TUDUM and showed Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) preparing to take back the Valley. It was also revealed that the series would officially drop on December 31, so be sure to renew your streaming service subscriptions.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai is the spin-off based on the ’80s movie The Karate Kid. The series is set 30 years after the original film’s events and sees Daniel and Johnny reignite their rivalry. In the new teaser, we see the two joining forces for a brand new Karate Tournament. However, the two’s teaching methods don’t appear to align, and it seems like we can look forward to plenty of funny conflict in the new season of the martial arts show.

The teaser was packed with comedy, drama, and, of course, some flying fists that have us excited. What makes the news even better is that we were given a firm release date and can now look forward to Cobra Kai season 4 hitting the streamer at the end of this year.

You can watch the teaser below:

Other than season 4, martial arts enthusiasts will be excited to learn that Cobra Kai season 5 is already in the works, and the shows’ creators have hinted at more Karate Kid spin-offs being in development. Stay tuned for updates.