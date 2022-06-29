Cameron Diaz returns for Netflix action movie with Jamie Foxx

After an eight year hiatus, Cameron Diaz is returning to acting. Jamie Foxx made the announcement about the forthcoming Netflix action movie on his social media, in which he recorded a phone call between himself and Diaz. Foxx invited NFL star Tom Brady onto the call to give Diaz advice on ‘unretiring.’

Diaz’s last movie was 2014’s Annie, in which Diaz played the villain, Miss Hannigan, and Foxx played the ‘Daddy Warbucks’ character, who was renamed Will Stacks. Diaz has been in retirement from acting ever since, concentrating on running her wine business called Avaline.

It looks like Foxx has tempted her out of retirement with an action comedy for Netflix called Back in Action. Horrible Bosses star Seth Gordon will direct from a script he wrote with Brendan O’Brien. Netflix has been the home of recent action movies for the likes of Charlize Theron (The Old Guard), and Lena Headey and Carla Gugino (Gunpowder Milkshake) – who are all of a similar age to Diaz. Diaz’s biggest action credentials to date are probably the Charlie’s Angels movies, which she co-starred in with Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.

Diaz has mainly worked in comedy throughout her career, so that aspect of Back in Action will be second-nature to her. She famously made her movie debut opposite Jim Carrey in The Mask. Other comedies Diaz has starred in include My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary, The Holiday, and Bad Teacher.

You can view Jamie Foxx’s announcement below;

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Foxx will himself be seen in another Netflix action movie – Day Shift – in which he plays a pool cleaner in LA’s valley, who is in fact really a vampire hunter. It comes out on August 12, 2022.

