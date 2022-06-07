Jamie Foxx stars in Netflix vampire movie Day Shift

Netflix are currently in the midst of “Geeked Week” – in which they are providing trailers, sneak peeks, previews and after-shows of their genre content including The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, The Gray Man, and Stranger Things. Part of this is an upcoming vampire action movie starring Jamie Foxx called Day Shift.

Day Shift is produced by John Wick’s Chad Stahelski and directed by a fellow former stunt man, JJ Perry, and the preview video emphasises the work of the stunt men and women, and the practical action shots involving cars and motorbikes, flames and flips.

The preview is also a behind-the-scenes, making-of video, and Jamie Foxx hypes up the “popcorn eating moments” of the movie, in which he’s “in the business of chasing down vampires and getting money for fangs.” There are shots of contortionists playing vampires, and Stahelski talks about taking vampire mythology, and mixing it in with gun fights, car chases, and motorcycle chases. It looks like it will do for vampires what Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead did for zombies. It even includes Snoop Dogg in a cowboy hat.

Vampire movies have been few-and-far-between of late, but we do have Renfield starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula to look forward to. 2014’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night was probably the last good vampire movie, meaning that we’ve been in a vamp drought for eight years. I guess Twilight put a lot of people off…

You can watch the preview video below;

Jamie Foxx was most recently seen in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pixar’s Soul. Day Shift also stars Dave Franco, Meagan Good, and Scott Adkins. It is scheduled for release on August 12, 2022.

