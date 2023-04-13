One of 2022’s best thriller movies is now streaming on Netflix

If you’ve been using our secret Netflix codes, you’ll know there are plenty of genres to pick from on the streaming service, from the best horror movies to the best drama movies, Netflix has you covered when you need to wind down.

There has recently been a new addition to the Netflix movies on the service, because one of 2022’s greatest thrillers has landed on the platform.

US subscribers who enjoy nights in on the sofa will be pleased to hear that one of the best thriller movies from last year is now available to stream.

Holy Spider, a seedy story of a journalist’s descent into the dark underbelly of Mashhad, Iran, is loosely based on the real murders of sex workers by a man dubbed the “Spider Killer.

Directed by Ali Abbasi and starring Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, the crime movie is one of a few in recent years to tackle the very real societal issue of sex workers being targeted in violent crimes.

With political and religious commentary, Abbasi’s script earned itself a Palme d’Or nomination at Cannes Film Festival, and Amir-Ebrahimi won Best Actress. Holy Spider also holds a comfortable 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

