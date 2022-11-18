Is the new Netflix series 1899 a German or English show?

Is 1899 a German or English show? 1899 is the new Netflix series from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the two talented creators of the sci-fi series Dark. The TV series follows a group of migrants in the year 1899 as they board a boat from London to New York with the shared ambition of finding new beginnings.

1899, which is a period horror series, debuted on the streaming service on November 17, and audiences have been clamouring to watch the new production. However, especially because Dark was a German-language series, fans of Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar’s work who want to go on and watch 1899 are asking: is 1899 a German or English show?

1899 was shot in both Germany and the UK, and it is a multi-lingual TV series with both German and English spoken. Because it centres on a group of migrants from across Europe, there are also plenty of other lanaugaes spoken in 1899, which include Spanish, French, Polish, Danish, Portuguese, Norwegian, and Swedish.

This makes it a delight for anyone who is talented enough to have a grasp of more than one language, but it’s also perfectly accessible for people who only know German or English (or any other language) becomes it comes with subtitles. If you’re not a fan of watching series with subtitles, you probably aren’t going to have the best time watching the new thriller series. But, if you can get past that you’ll be in for a treat.

