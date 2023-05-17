Tom Cruise goes off the rails in Mission Impossible 7 trailer

The new Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer has arrived, and would you believe it, that Tom Cruise is at it again. In his latest daring action movie, he defies death to even greater degrees, all with a little help from his friends.

As we get closer to the Mission Impossible 7 release date, the new trailer reveals a little bit more of the sheer adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride that’s coming. We’ve previously seen that Cruise rides a motorbike clean off a massive cliff – a great shot, we’ll admit – but this adds that there’s an ill-fated train ride coming.

Some slo-mo is deployed to accentuate the carriages throwing people around. Then, at the end, we see the thriller movie has everything fly off the rails. Hell yeah!

You can watch the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer below:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be released in theatres on Wednesday July 12, 2023.

For more heart-stopping action, check out everything you need to know about the Fast and Furious 10 release date, The Marvels release date, and the Indiana Jones 5 release date. Or, for something a little more mellow, check out our list of the best movies of all time.