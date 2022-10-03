Mission: Impossible 7 is inventing ways for Tom Cruise to do stunts

We all know the Mission: Impossible action movies are just vehicles for Tom Cruise to defy death at this point. The director of Mission: Impossible 7 recently noted on Twitter that production is literally inventing ways for the Hollywood star to demonstrate his high immortality.

In a now-deleted tweet, per ScreenRant, Christopher McQuarrie, writer and director of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two, answered a question about stunts being cut. “On Friday morning, I told Tom that the technology to film a specific stunt simply did not exist,” he says. “By six o’clock it existed. All you need is good people.”

We don’t know what this might be referencing, since Dead Reckoning Part One’s shoot has already been treacherous enough. Cruise has hung out of a plane in the thriller movie, and the trailer features him full-on riding a motorbike off a cliff, so who knows what McQuarrie is mentioning here. Whatever it is, production had to improvise and it sounds like they did it without breaking a sweat, so Cruise definitely has the right people on board.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has Cruise joined by his regular co-stars Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Simon Pegg. Hayley Atwell, who plays MCU character Captain Carter, joins the franchise, along with Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Shea Shigham, and more.

We don’t have a synopsis yet, but since Dead Reckoning is a two-parter, we can expect things to get fairly hairy in the adventure movies. The Fast and Furious movies have adopted the same strategy for their next instalments. go big or go home, eh?

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be in theatres July 14, 2023. Have a look at the best science fiction movies for more thrills.