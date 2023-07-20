McConaughey and Jesus allowed to make movies and TV series amid strike

Despite the turmoil among Hollywood at the minute, Matthew McConaughey and a number of other stars have gotten back to making new movies. Matthew McConaughey and several of his peers have been granted permission from the 2023 Actors Strike due to their projects being independent.

An Interim Agreement has been created by the Screen Actors Guild to allow smaller productions to continue. According to a statement on SAG’s website, producers can apply for the special permit that would allow major names become attached.

The guild published a full list of drama movies and thriller movies that have been granted permission. Mother Mary featuring Anne Hathaway, The Killer’s Game starring MCU alumni Dave Bautista, and Dust Bunny which includes Alien legend Sigourney Weaver, are among the features. McConaughey’s film is The Rivals of Amziah King. Some drama series have been included, like religious show The Chosen, about Jesus and his ministry.

“We put the application process up on the first day of the strike,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA told Deadline. “We’ve already got hundreds of applications – we will be responding to all of them.”

On a case-by-case basis, SAG offers the Interim Agreement to shows and films that have no involvement from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. So far, around four dozen have got the greenlight, and more could be added in the weeks to come.

The writers and actors guilds have been pushed to strike due to the AMPTP’s refusal to provide adequate compensation for their work. Making the best movies and best TV series requires a huge amount of talent and collaboration that should all be fairly paid, and for many this simply isn’t the case.

We’ll keep you informed as the strike actions continue. McConaughey’s also recently been tapped to join Yellowstone. You can read more about what’s going on in that franchise in our guide to the Yellowstone season 5 part 2 release date.