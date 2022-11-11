Wakanda Forever: everyone who dies in Black Panther 2

Who dies in Black Panther 2? Warning massive spoilers ahead. In every superhero movie, there are high stakes and intense battles that put our favourite Black Panther characters into mortal peril, and Wakanda Forever is no exception.

In Black Panther 2, Wakanda must reckon with the threat of Namor the Sub-Mariner, who has made it clear that he is willing to wage war on the country if he feels their actions put Talocan in danger.

Wakanda Forever features the return of a lot of fan-favourite Black Panther cast members including Shuri (Letitia Wright), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and M’Baku (Winston Duke). But whether these characters survive the Marvel movie is another question, so here is everyone who dies in Black Panther 2.

Who dies in Black Panther 2?

T’Challa

The first Black Panther focussed on King T’Challa, who was played by Chadwick Boseman. After Boseman sadly passed away in August 2o20, it was decided that his character would not be re-cast and that both Boseman and T’Challa would be remembered and honoured in the sequel.

The Wakanda Forever trailer all but confirmed that T’Challa would be dead in this movie, and the opening scene of Black Panther 2 involved Shuri trying desperately to make a cure for the mysterious illness T’Challa was suffering from, only for him to flatline and die despite the efforts of her and Wakanda’s best medical team.

The exact illness T’Challa is experiencing isn’t confirmed, and his death isn’t shown on-screen, but we find out he dies after his mother, Ramonda, breaks the news to Shuri that he flatlined.

Queen Ramonda

The second major death is that of Queen Ramonda, who is killed by a flood caused by Namor the Sub-Mariner after he and his army attack Wakanda. Namor wants to take Ironheart to kill her, but Ramonda protects her, and after the room, she and Riri are in is flooded, she rescues Riri and saves her life, but unfortunately drowns in the process.

The deaths of these two major Black Panther characters leave Shuri as the only surviving member of her family and set the scene for the film's thrilling final battle.