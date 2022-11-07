How to watch Black Panther 2: can I stream Wakanda forever?

Wondering how to watch Black Panther 2? We’ve got your back, so all you have to worry about is immersing yourself in Wakanda once again.

A follow-up to 2018’s Black Panther, Wakanda Forever is the final movie in the MCU’s Phase 4, and so not only has the job of wrapping up Marvel’s post-Blip era and setting up Phase 5, but also paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who originated the role of T’Challa and the Black Panther in not just his own solo movie, but also in Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War.

Boseman sadly passed away of colon cancer in August 2020, and rather than re-casting T’Challa, Marvel will be addressing the character’s death and the void he left behind in Black Panther 2, with the film primarily focussing on Shuri‘s grief amid the looming threat of Namor the Sub-Mariner. As hinted in the trailers, Black Panther 2 will also include the introduction of Ironheart, who is set to get their own Marvel series in 2023. With a runtime of nearly 3 hours, there’s a lot going down in this Marvel movie, so here’s how to watch Black Panther 2.

How to watch Black Panther 2

The superhero movie has a global theatrical release of November 11, meaning that unless you’re one of the lucky few who got to attend advance fan screenings (jealous!), you’ll have to wait until November 11 to watch the adventure movie in cinemas.

Tickets for Black Panther 2 are already available to pre-book at most major cinema chains, and it’s probably worth booking in advance if possible given how hyped the film is. However, you’ll also be able to try your luck and show up on the day to get last-minute tickets, but remember that this is subject to availability.

Can I stream Black Panther 2?

At the time of writing, you cannot stream Black Panther 2. However, as a Marvel movie, we know for a fact that when it is available on a streaming service, it’ll be available on Disney Plus.

The House of Mouse usually waits a minimum of 45 days before dropping Marvel movies onto the platform, meaning that, given Black Panther 2’s cinematic release date of November 11, we can probably expect Wakanda Forever to drop on December 26, or Boxing Day.

Usually, Disney would wait a few days after the Disney Plus drop to release a blockbuster like Black Panther 2 on digital, DVD, and Blu-Ray, which would take us to a January 2023 release.

With Christmas being a time for good tidings and marketing, it’s feasible that the House of Mouse might try to negotiate Black Panther 2 becoming a Disney Plus movie slightly earlier than Boxing Day — but probably unlikely.

If you need a reminder of who’s who in Black Panther 2, check out our guide to the best Black Panther characters.