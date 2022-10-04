Wakanda Forever: who is the new Black Panther?

Who is the new Black Panther? The second trailer for Black Panther 2 confirmed what we all knew was happening, that someone else would take on the titular hero’s mantle following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman.

What we didn’t know for sure, although there was a lot of speculation online, was that the Marvel movie would see a woman step into the role. The question now, of course, is who is the new Black Panther? Well, we have a few candidates who fit the bill.

Who is the new Black Panther?

Okoye

Nakia

Shuri

Ramonda

Is Okoye the new Black Panther?

Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje – Wakanda’s elite force of female soldiers – seems like a key candidate to take on the mantle of the Black Panther. After all, she’s one of the best fighters we’ve seen in any MCU movie, a brilliant strategist, and fiercely loyal to Wakanda and the royal family, but we’re not convinced she’s under the mask.

We can’t imagine Okoye resigning from the Dora Milaje, and while she’d no doubt be honoured to be offered the heart-shaped herb, her loyalty to her sisters would probably prevent her from accepting. That is unless she’s allowed to lead the Dora Milaje and be Black Panther, but that seems like an awful lot of power for one person to wield.

Is Nakia the new Black Panther?

Nakia is a War Dog and, unlike many Wakandans, she was always open to sharing tech and knowledge with the wider world. This combination of her martial skill and the fact she’s outward-looking make her a perfect candidate to step up and take on T’Challa’s superheroic legacy.

The only issue we really see with this one is that while she’s loyal to the royals, she’s not a member of the family. This makes her a bit of a wildcard, and while there’s no rule saying the Black Panther has to be of royal descent, the Queen may want to keep the power of the heart-shaped herb in the family, so to speak.

Is Shuri the new Black Panther?

The most likely MCU character to take on the mantle of the Black Panther is Shuri. She’s T’Challa’s sister, of royal descent, and not bad in a fight. Shuri’s also a genius who designed the Black Panther’s current suit.

There’s also some degree of precedent in the comics as well. Shuri becomes the Black Panther after T’Challa was wounded in battle and retains all the powers that come with the mantle, occasionally slipping back into the suit when her brother needs her help.

Is Ramonda the new Black Panther?

OK, this one’s a bit out there, but we love Angela Bassett, and we’d love to see her take a more active role in the new action movie. Ramonda might be a bit older than the other candidates, but this is a superhero movie. If we can accept a man who can stick to walls, we can accept Ramonda as the Black Panther.

We don't think Marvel Studios will let the secret slip in marketing, so we'll have to watch the movie to find out.