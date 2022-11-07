Does Black Panther 2 have a post-credit scene? The new Marvel movie Black Panther 2, Wakanda Forever, is nearly here, and fans across the globe can’t wait to see Wakanda once again. As exciting as it will be to see all of our favourite Black Panther characters again, it’ll also be a rather solemn occasion.

Ryan Coogler, and the team behind the superhero movie, were mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman — who passed away in 2020 before production began — while filming. As such Black Panther 2 film isn’t your typical MCU movie, it’s as much about grief as it is about punching Marvel villains in the face.

So with the film potentially being a bit of a departure from the classic action movies we’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, fans are wondering if Black Panther 2 sticks to the Marvel tradition of including a post-credit scene. So does Black Panther 2 have a post-credit sting? Don’t worry. No spoilers.

Does Black Panther 2 have a post-credit scene?

Yes, Black Panther 2 does have a post-credit scene. In the past, we’ve had the tried and true Marvel method of having one semi-serious sting that sets up the future of the MCU, and a less serious, more jokey scene at the very end that only the hardcore wait for. But this time round, Marvel just stuck with the more serious mid-credit scene, appearing to choose to forego a jokey one in order to not undermine the overall tone of the movie.

