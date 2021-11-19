Wesley Snipes shares Blade advice with Mahershala Ali

Blade star Wesley Snipes has given some advice to his Marvel Cinematic Universe successor Mahershala Ali. Snipes, who played the vampire hunter in the earliest days of the action movie subgenre, has been extremely supportive of Ali and recently told Yahoo Movies! he was totally fine with the recasting.

“I’m cool with it,” he told Kevin Polowy. “I don’t walk around as Blade, so I’m not attached to the character. I feel no emotional loss. Zero. I’m happy that’s [Ali’s] being cast.” Snipes also had a few words of wisdom for his successor, warning him that wielding Blade’s razor-sharp katana comes with some provisos – and no, he doesn’t have to prowl graveyards looking for the living dead it’s a bit more prosaic than that.

“Make sure you’re in shape, man. Make sure you’re in shape. Try not to get hurt. That’s a biggie,” he said. “The demands of an action movie is you’ve gotta be an elite athlete. And being well-conditioned to survive and to avoid injury. And enjoy it while it lasts.”

Ali recently made his MCU debut during Eternal’s post-credit scene. Well, sort of. The scene in question shows Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) grappling with picking up his family’s ancestral weapon, the Ebony Blade. As he goes to pick it up, a disembodied voice asks if he’s ready to wield it.

Marvel had to explain to people after Eternals premiered that it was actually Blade, although a few people with keen ears knew exactly who it was.

