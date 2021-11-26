Vera Farmiga says she’d only seen Iron Man when she signed on to Hawkeye

Vera Farmiga has revealed that she wasn’t that familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe before being cast in Hawkeye. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Conjuring-verse actor confessed that she is behind on watching popular TV series and Marvel movies. According to Farmiga, she had only seen the first Iron Man movie before signing onto the new Disney Plus show.

Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark, was released in 2008 and kicked off Phase 1 of the MCU. Currently, the studio is in Phase 4 of its expansive cinematic universe. Included in Marvel Phase 4 is the new TV series Hawkeye which sees Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) guiding a new archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Farmiga stars as Eleanor Bishop, Kate’s mother, and is expected to hold her own in the MCU despite having only seen Iron Man prior to signing onto the show.

“I’m so late to many of these ballgames,” Farmiga explained. “I saw the first Iron Man; that was the only thing I saw when I got this job. And then I had time to do a deep dive. I’m just quite a bit behind on all of it, but I will, hon.”

The star also shared how she is currently catching up on Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019. According to Farmiga, she has “just finished season 4” of the fantasy series. So, needless to say, it appears she has a lot of watch material as she gets through Game of Thrones and the rest of Marvel’s films. However, it is likely that her recent “deep dive” has given the actor all the material, and context she needs to produce a memorable performance in Hawkeye.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are currently available to watch on the streaming service Disney Plus.