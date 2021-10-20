Venom 2 post-credits scene took “a lot of coordination”

Warning there’s going to be spoilers for Venom 2 from the off in this article. Still with us? Well, don’t say you weren’t warned. Kevin Feige has admitted that Venom 2 ‘s post-credit sting – which brought the lethal protector (Tom Hardy) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – took a lot of coordination between Sony and Marvel Studios.

“There was a lot of coordination — and if you don’t know all the coordination yet,” Feige told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not going to be the one to tell you — but yes, between Sony and Marvel and the Venom team and the No Way Home team. We worked together on it.”

Feige’s comments that there was coordination between the Let Their Be Carnage team and the Spider-Man: No Way Home suggests that the Wallcrawler (Tom Holland) and Venom may be on an inevitable collision course. Whether that means Hardy will appear with Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx as one of the action movie’s main villains, or if he’ll just appear in a post-credit tease, we don’t know. What we do know is people are thrilled.

Fans have been hoping that Venom and Spidey would duke it out on the big screen for a number of years now. They’re not the only ones either. Holland has previously expressed his desire to share the screen with Hardy’s Venom describing a potential crossover as “sick”.

Hardy’s been similarly vocal in wanting Spidey and Venom to meet. In an interview earlier this year, Hardy said he’d do “anything” to make a crossover happen.

“Should both [Sony and Marvel] be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push eagerly towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business,” he told Esquire. “But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 metres, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theatres on December 17, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in cinemas now.