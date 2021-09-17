Deleted Tom Hardy photo has fans convinced Venom is in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Hardy has relit the beacons of speculation that Venom is in Spider-Man: No Way Home by wearing a hat. Yes, you read that right, Hardy’s hat has got fans convinced the Let There Be Carnage star is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man’s next big-screen outing.

In fairness, it’s not just any old baseball cap. It’s a Spider-Man: No Way Home hat and it looks like the one worn by the cast and crew of the adventure movie. Adding to the raging inferno of conjecture is the fact that the photo, which it believed was originally shared by TV director Lin Oeding, has since been deleted. Why would Oeding delete the picture if it wasn’t an accidental spoiler?

Well, there are probably lots of reasons, just as there are lots of reasons why Hardy might own a No Way Home hat without being in the film. Still, those reasons aren’t as fun as imagining Venom and Spider-Man meeting on the big screen and fans are convinced it’s a sign of things to come.

Hardy appearing in No Way Home isn’t too outlandish a thought, to be honest. The action movie’s first trailer showed several old Spider-Man villains are returning, most notably Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus. Hardy’s been an advocate for a Venom and Spider-Man team-up movie for a while now as well.

Tom Hardy wearing a No Way Home hat when they haven’t been released yet? also the other picture is a hat that the cast and crew get and it’s the same one 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/vfNDuPNUxB — Eddie Brock Jr (@EddieBrockJr69) September 17, 2021

He recently told Esquire he’d “do anything” to make a Spider-Man and Venom movie happen. Tom Holland, the man who splays Spidey in the MCU, has also spoken about wanting to work with Hardy and take on Venom.

“I mean, I would love to share the screen with Tom Hardy,” Holland told JOE. “I would. I feel like I would share the screen, but I feel like Tom would have the screen. I’d pop up in the background because he’s so awesome. But I would love to team up with Tom Hardy and do a Spider-Venom movie.”

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage hits theatres on October 15.