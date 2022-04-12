Moon Knight fan theory explains why we don’t have Thor 4 trailer yet

If you’re an MCU fan right now, I’m so sorry. We share your pain. In case you didn’t know, one of the most anticipated Phase 4 movies of the summer, Thor: Love and Thunder, is still without a trailer. It’s like Waiting for Godot, but for action movie fanatics.

With a July 8 release date, Marvel playing their cards so close to its chest with Thor 4 certainly raises some questions. We all know Marvel loves to torture its fans, but some think that the lack of promotion around the upcoming fantasy movie is because the studio is keeping something under wraps.

One especially popular fan theory, which has gone viral on Reddit, and suggests that the lack of Love and Thunder promo may well be linked to Disney Plus series Moon Knight, which is currently releasing one episode per week on the streaming service. The theory was proposed by Redditor u/punitr1983 on the r/FanTheories subreddit, which has 1.5 million users.

What Moon Knight and Thor 4 have in common is that they’re both inspired by real-life mythology around certain deities — and according to this user, it is Gorr the God Crusher, Love and Thunder’s Big Bad, that ties the two Marvel projects together.

“With just three months left for the scheduled release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it is extremely strange that there is no promotional material available for the movie – not even a poster,” the user writes. “Why? Marvel usually promotes its property months in advance. So what is going on?”

The user suggests that this marketing delay is because Love and Thunder “links directly to spoilers” for Moon Knight. They point out that Moon Knight brings nine Gods into the MCU — but suspect that they “won’t be around for too long” because Gorr will kill them all except Khoshu, who is safe in Marc/Steven’s body.

waiting for thor love and thunder trailer to drop soon pic.twitter.com/4HzrWxnaWe — carol 🌙 moonknight era (@carolxloki) February 21, 2022

To be fair, at least Gorr does what it says on the tin. The user speculates this will happen in the post-credit scene of the final Moon Knight episode, which is scheduled to drop on May 4, 2022. Of course, this is just speculation, but as the clock continues to tick, Marvel is running out of excuses…

You can watch Moon Knight on Disney Plus now, while Doctor Strange 2, the next Marvel blockbuster, will be in theatres May 4.