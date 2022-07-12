Thor 4 post-credits tease surprised Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth

When it comes to the MCU, most of us are now trained to sit through the credits and wait for the big post-credit stingers that will either add something to the movie we just watched, or tease something for the future of the MCU timeline. For Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth though, the tease at the end of their own movie came as a surprise.

The Thor: Love and Thunder release date has finally arrived, and there’s lots to unpack from the new Thor movie, as fans get to grips with new MCU characters and the latest chapter in the journey of our favourite Asgardian. But, when it comes to the closing credits, there is one thing that seems to have shocked those involved with the action movie more than the audience.

In an interview with Insider, filmmaker Taika Waititi revealed that the little tease that “Thor will be back” came as quite a surprise to him, as he has no idea what the future holds for Thor.

“Guess what? That was a surprise to me, too,” Waititi said. “I’m not joking. I saw it in the theatre and I was like, ‘Oh, shit. Really?’ and even Chris [Hemsworth] was like, ‘What?'”

“But, of course he’ll be back. He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch,” Waititi added. “I don’t know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it.”

Waititi pondered what could actually be next for the God of Thunder if he was to helm the next instalment in the series: “The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip.”

If you’ve seen the latest Marvel Phase 4 movie, you may be interested in reading our guide to the Thor: Love and Thunder ending for more answers to the conclusion of the movie.