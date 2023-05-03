Is Sylvester Stallone in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

He's already made his MCU debut, and now fans want to know if they'll see Sylvester Stallone show up again in the new movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

Is Sylvester Stallone in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? There are few bigger names in Hollywood than Sly, and the legendary actor has already popped up in superhero land before. Now, fans wonder if he’s back again.

Stallone made his MCU debut in the second Guardians of the Galaxy movie, where he played a Ravager known as Stakar Ogord. His MCU character bumped heads with the likes of Yondu and Peter Quill at first, but ended up putting on a lovely tribute to the former when he died in that Marvel movie.

Now, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date finally here, there’s a chance Stallone could appear in the new movie. So, if you’re curious, here’s the answer to the question: is Sylvester Stallone in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Yes, Sylvester Stallone appears in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as his Ravager team have taken Gamora under their wing. His gang help the Guardians infiltrate Orgo Corp as they look for data that can save Rocket’s life.

He’s not exactly a prominent figure in the Guardians of the Galaxy cast this time around, but Stallone shows up early on in the James Gunn movie, and again in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ending.

If a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 release date does get announced, there’s a very good chance we would see Stakar Ogord again, given his connection to Gamora.

Until we know more about Sylvester Stallone's MCU movie future, check out our Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 review, or find out everything you need to know before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

