The ‘strongest Avenger’ turns 40 today

The mighty Chris Hemsworth turns the big 4-0 today. The God of Thunder in the MCU, and the self-proclaimed “strongest Avenger” in the franchise, has become one of the best action movie stars currently working.

Despite making great new movies, Hemsworth’s claim to be the mightiest member of the Avengers might not completely hold up. One of the best MCU characters without question, Thor probably couldn’t beat Hulk in a UFC match (though we’d pay to see it), and now that Captain Marvel’s here?

We don’t fancy your odds, pal. But there’s no need to worry about that now, since Extraction and Extraction 2 are easily among the best Netflix movies. More than just a demi-god with a hammer, Hemsworth has established himself as one of this generation’s great explosive heroes.

Now he just needs the Schwarzenegger to his Stallone. Who should step up? Jason Statham of the Fast and Furious cast might be the one. We love shark movies, but Extraction easily takes The Meg.

Fast and Furious against the MCU, though? A harder debate. But we digress. Happy birthday, Chris — you’re a genuine Hollywood icon who, at 40, has enjoyed a level of success many can only dream of. And we still get the sense you’re only getting started! Besides blowing stuff up as Tyler Rake, Hemsworth has proven has comedic chops in both Ghostbusters (2016) and Taika Waititi’s Thor films, and don’t forget he was in one of the best horror movies ever, The Cabin in the Woods.

If it seems like we’re avoiding mentioning his standing in the Hollywood Chrises ranking, that’s because we are. Chris Pine and Chris Evans are stiff competition!

Anyway, celebrate Hemsworth’s life and career by watching the Thor movies in order and the Marvel movies in order. You can also read about the Extraction 3 release date, and we have the best movies for more Hollywood greatness.