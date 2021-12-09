Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted promo art seems to show Tobey Maguire battling Electro

Hints, tips, clues and leaks regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home have come from many unexpected sources, including a Skittles advert and a box of dog treats. And the latest comes from an Indonesian bank.

A Spider-Man: No Way Home marketing tie-in promotion with Bank Mandiri (Indonesia’s biggest bank) appears to feature two Spider-Men, one of whom looks like Tobey Maguire’s version of the character. The image appears to show Holland and Maguire’s Spideys facing Electro (Jamie Foxx).

According to The Direct, the image was made by an artist with permission from Marvel for this international promotion, but that doesn’t necessarily confirm that it’s a scene from the upcoming movie.

The most recent trailer, which was released a couple of weeks ago, has only sent fan speculation further into overdrive. While the presence of a whole mess of villains including Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, Electro, The Lizard and The Sandman has been more-or-less confirmed, the fans will not rest until they see Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire, or both. No Way Home has got everyone‘s spidey senses tingling.

We now only around a week away from Spider-Man: No Way Home hitting theatres and the day that the tickets went on sale crashed many websites. Press will be seeing the film within a matter of days and the months of fan theories will finally be at an end. We’ll almost miss it.

There are going to be so many Spidey Easter Eggs in the film and callbacks to Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s Sony Spider-Man movies, that No Way Home will barely have a chance to crossover to the rest of the MCU. While we know Doctor Stranger is a main character – and the one who is pulling the strings of time and space, allowing these villains to bleed into Spidey’s realm – we don’t know if there will be room for any other characters from the MCU.

December 15 cannot come soon enough.