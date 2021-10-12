Spider-Man: No Way Home might have been spoiled by a Skittles advert

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have been working hard to quell any and all Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks, but all their hard work may have been undone by a Skittles ad of all things. It was Twitter user @SpiderMan3news who noticed that in Russia, Skittles had a promotional tie in for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Interestingly, though, despite the campaign being for No Way Home, they use a picture of Andrew Garfield’s Spidey, not Tom Holland’s. While it’s possible this is just a mix-up on the part of Skittles, fans are taking it as yet more evidence that we’re going to see a live-action Spider-Verse.

Not to pour cold water on this particular spider’s web but the fact that it’s not a new shot of Garfield – just a flipped shot from the Amazing Spider-Man 2 – seems to indicate, to us at least, that this is just a marketing mistake. Still, Garfield will probably have to spend the next week or so denying he’s in the third MCU Spider-Man movie.

Denying he’s in No Way Home is basically how Garfield’s spent his 2021. In an interview with Variety, he denied that he was reprising the role of Spider-Man, but admitted he knows no one will believe him.

If you go on to the Russian skittles website and follow all the instructions you will see a billboard with Garfield's Spider-Man that plays a trailer saying "there is no way home" Link: https://t.co/hjgyq7EV7m pic.twitter.com/dTxpKCuhnS — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) October 11, 2021

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well,” he explained. “You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f**king cool would it be if they did that?’ But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in.”

This isn’t the only time Garfield’s been adamant he’s not putting on his red and blue onesie again. In an interview with Josh Horowitz earlier this year, Garfield said: “Listen, I can’t speak for anyone else but myself. They might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call.”

Of course, with different Spider-Man villains from across the multiverse returning, we can’t rule out that Garfield’s just trying to avoid the Marvel secret police.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theatres on December 17.