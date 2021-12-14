Spider-Man: No Way Home opens to 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Spider-Man: No Way Home has had its LA premiere and the reviews are in. So far Tom Holland’s third Marvel Cinematic Universe outing has managed to impress those lucky enough to see it and the film has scored an impressive 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now it’s worth noting that the action movie hasn’t had a wide press screening yet (and hasn’t screened at all for UK journalists) so that score is liable to change. Still, it’s impressive that the movie’s made such a good impression on critics and bodes well for the film’s box office. Could No Way Home beat the curse of the third Spider-Man movie?

Those sharing their reaction on Twitter were the most effusive about the film. Hector Navarro wrote “Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the best superhero movies of all time.” Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davies was similarly positive. “[No Way Home] is undoubtedly the biggest, the most emotional, and possibly the best Spider-Man movie ever. Need to sit with it and decide,” he wrote. “It’s hard to imagine topping this one. Like, genuinely, hard to imagine getting more than this movie gives you as a Spider-Man fan.”

Check out the reactions here:

#SpiderManNoWayHome is undoubtedly the biggest, the most emotional, and possibly the best #SpiderMan movie ever. Need to sit with it and decide. It’s hard to imagine topping this one. Like, genuinely, hard to imagine getting more than this movie gives you as a #SpiderMan fan. pic.twitter.com/lUIJE6QM7O — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 14, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the best superhero movies of all time. It just continuously proves, over and over again, why Peter Parker is the greatest fictional character, ever. pic.twitter.com/2VCcIxfZ1J — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) December 14, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home didn't meet my expectations, it EXCEEDED them. This movie is worth every excruciating moment we had to wait! The visuals, the score, the heart, the story, the villains…. talk about an EPIC creation. Tears, chills, happiness… #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/44FcO7IrtF — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) December 14, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the best Marvel movie of all time. #SpiderManNoWayHome perfectly pays tribute to the legacy of Spider-Man and finds that perfect balance of humor, action, heart, and nostalgia. Fans of the web-slinger will absolutely lose their minds when they see this. pic.twitter.com/mYZ7emhkY1 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) December 14, 2021

I can’t believe SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME exists. Nostalgic, funny, emotional — one of my favorites of the year. For every time we played with our action figures and made up stories as kids. For every fun superhero hypothetical we presented to our friends. This movie is for us. pic.twitter.com/CUMINSBskh — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 14, 2021

It wasn’t just the fan sites that loved the film. Of the trades, Deadline was probably the most positive headlining its review “The Most Exciting, Surprising And Emotional Spidey Of Them All”.

Not everyone was as positive on No From Home though. The Guardian’s reviewer gave the science fiction movie three stars criticising its reliance on fanservice and convoluted plot but praising its slick action scenes and character dynamics. Still, three stars is a positive review so the Rotten Tomatoes score goes unaffected!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 and crawls into theatres on December 15. If you love superhero action check out our guide on Doctor Strange 2, it’s magic!