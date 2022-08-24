She-Hulk scenes were added because of Maslany and Ruffalo’s chemistry

Additional scenes were reportedly created for the new Marvel series She-Hulk, to capitalise on the chemistry between its stars Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo. Maslany takes on the titular role in the TV series, and is joined by Ruffalo, who reprises his role as the MCU character Bruce Banner from the big screen.

The She-Hulk release date has arrived, and the latest small screen instalment from superhero movie giants Marvel is making waves on the streaming service Disney Plus. Our She-Hulk episode 1 review praised the chemistry between the stars of the comedy series, and clearly the team at Disney knew the pair were a winning combination.

At a roundtable event attended by The Digital Fix, Kat Coiro, the director of the show revealed how special it was to see the two actors come together on screen. Their dynamic was so great in fact, that Coiro and her crew added extra scenes during the development stages of the sci-fi series and improvisation was always allowed.

“Their chemistry actually influenced some of the scenes and some of the sequences that hadn’t existed before. To me, a lot of comedy is just letting things play out and letting moments happen and allowing for improv, which can be very challenging on a CGI-heavy show, because you have to prep and plan everything,” Coiro said. “So anytime we could have a moment where we could let people play, I was always looking for that.”

“We were really inspired by the fun they were having. And so we added that montage where they’re throwing the rocks and they’re jumping because part of what I think is exciting about She-Hulk is that she is resistant to this,” Coiro added.

It sounds like Maslany is going to have plenty of work on her hands moving forwards, as Ruffalo revealed She-Hulk will be a part of Marvel movies in the future. The actor specifically claimed there won’t be an Avengers movie without She-Hulk, so expect to see her again when the Avengers 5 release date swings around.

She-Hulk is part of the MCU’s Phase 4, and we’ve put together a handy guide of all the things to expect for Marvel’s Phase 5 too.