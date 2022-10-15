She-Hulk creator compares making the series to childbirth

The creator of the latest Marvel series, Jessica Gao, has stated that making She-Hulk was like childbirth. She-Hulk just wrapped up its first season with a huge finale. The final episode saw the introduction of Hulk’s son, and while revealing the identity of Hulk King.

It was most notable, though, for its ambitious fourth wall break. Throughout the first season of the superhero comedy series, She-Hulk’s main character Jen has been breaking the fourth wall. This means, being self-aware and talking directly to the audience – just like Deadpool does in his own superhero movie series.

In the finale, the fourth wall break saw Jen talking to a robotic version of real-life MCU overlord Kevin Feige. Jen rewrote the ending to the story, with lots of cheeky nods to the MCU’s often formulaic approach to filmmaking. Like in earlier episodes too, the fourth wall break in the finale was also used to pre-empt and poke fun at online criticism about the show.

Now, Gao has opened up about the potential for a She-Hulk season 2. In a conversation with ComicBook.com, the show’s creator was asked about the possibility for a second season of the comedic legal drama series. Gao didn’t give a direct answer, instead comparing the creation of the series to being in labour.

She said “I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids…everybody’s like, are you going to have another kid? And they’re like, I literally just gave birth. I’m in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I’m still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that’s how I feel right now.”

If Gao is still on the metaphorical hospital bed, it seems that She-Hulk season 2 might still be a long way off. However, fans of She-Hulk don’t need to get too down just yet, because Gao’s comments don’t mean that a second season of the TV series is off the cards.

In terms of story, there’s plenty of space for where She-Hulk season 2 could go, not least of in further exploration of her blossoming relationship with fellow lawyer-superhero Daredevil. Of course, that relationship might get a follow-up in Daredevil season 4 instead.

