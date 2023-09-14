It’s an important day for Captain America in the Marvel Timeline

Captain America was one of the best characters in the MCU. While we probably won’t be seeing any more new movies with Steve Rogers again (sob!), there are still plenty of ways we can celebrate and acknowledge our favorite Marvel character — and September 14 is actually one of the best days to honor Steve (Editor: We choose to celebrate by watching all the Marvel movies in order until we get dizzy from sleep deprivation).

This is because on this day in 1869, Dr. Abraham Erskine was born. But what’s that got to do with one of the best superhero movie protagonists, I hear you ask? Well, Dr. Erskine was the guy who made the super soldier serum that turned Steve Rogers into the Captain America we know and love.

While Rogers was arguably the perfect candidate for the serum (I mean, he’s so noble he ended up being worthy of wielding Mjolnir!), the substance has had a… chequered history throughout the MCU.

In Captain America and the Winter Soldier (which, in my opinion, is one of the best movies of the MCU), Steve discovered that his friend, Bucky, had also received the super soldier serum, having been kidnapped and brainwashed by HYDRA to become the Winter Soldier.

Then, as revealed in Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Koeran War veteran Isaiah Bradley received the super soldier serum against his will and was later imprisoned and experimented on by the Government for thirty years as they feared the implications of an African American super soldier.

The Disney Plus show also explored what would happen if the serum fell into the wrong hands, from Marvel villain John Walker to the sinister terrorist organization the Flag Smashers.

But while the super soldier serum’s past is far from straightforward, a date so key in its creation definitely deserves to be acknowledged.

If you love the MCU, why not take a look at our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5 and beyond with our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies, including the Captain America 4 release date and The Marvels release date?