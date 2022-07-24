Here’s everything Marvel Studios announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

After more than a few years, Marvel Studios finally returned to San Diego Comic-Con. To be honest, we weren’t expecting much from the MCU panel because we’re so close to D23 – Disney’s version of Comic-Con – but we were about as wrong as it’s possible to be.

They didn’t just drop trailers for new Marvel movies and MCU series; they didn’t just drop plot details about upcoming projects; they announced a whole new phase and laid out the MCU’s plans for the next three years. To be honest, Marvel dropped so much info it’s too much for a person to take in.

Don’t worry, though, dear reader; we’ve done you a solid. We’ve compiled a list of everything Marvel Studios announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, with a few highlights picked out for you to read about. So prepare yourself to fall in love with the Marvel Cinematic Universe all over again because there’s an awful lot to get excited about.

Ant-Man 3 got a new poster

To kick things off, Marvel released a new poster for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Designed by veteran comic artist Andy Park the new poster shows off Scott and Hope’s new costumes as well as Cassie’s Stature outfit.

#AntManandTheWaspQuantumania #SDCC poster illustrated by @andyparkart for #MarvelStudios featuring new characters Kang and Cassie Lang, played by Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton. pic.twitter.com/jH32GiT43O — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 24, 2022

During the Ant-Man 3 panel, they also announced that fan favourite villain MODOK would appear in Quantumania.

New Marvel movie and TV series release dates

Marvel let loose with a hurricane of release dates during the Comic-Con panel.

Here’s a list of everything they mentioned and the release window they gave it during the event:

Secret Invasion – Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – May 5, 2023

Echo – Summer 2023

Loki season 2 – Summer 2023

Blade – November 3, 2023

Ironheart – Fall, 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter, 2023

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring, 2024

Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

Fantastic Four – November 8, 2024

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 2, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars – November 7, 2025

The End of Phase 4

We finally know when Phase 4 will end. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will reportedly draw Phase 4 to a close, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will take us into Phase 5. Phase 5? Yes, you read that right. We’re heading into the endgame now, folks.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/K0MyKwdmXj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Phase 5 and Phase 6

Marvel announced that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania would be the first film in Phase 5, but the announcements didn’t stop there. Kevin Feige gave us a pretty comprehensive look at Phase 5 and the start of Phase 6.

Marvel’s Phase 5 looks like this:

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Secret Invasion

GOTG Vol 3

Echo

The Marvels

Loki S2

Blade

Ironheart

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Captain America: New World Order

Daredevil: Born Again

Thunderbolts

Feige also shared the first three films in Phase 6 – Fantastic Four as well as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars – but he didn’t go beyond that. Although he did reveal the overarching title for Phase 4-6, it’s called the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios welcomes you to The Multiverse Saga. pic.twitter.com/HC1b747YPl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

Avengers Assemble

The Avengers are going to have a busy 2025. Marvel announced not one but two new Avenger movies at San Diego Comic-Con, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which are both scheduled for release in 2025.

Need to know more? Avengers 5 release date

We’re guessing this is the culmination of whatever Kang’s grand plan is, which forces Earth’s mightiest heroes to get the band back together again. Also, look, they’re finally making Secret Wars. Now we can all stop talking about it.

No mutants or Deadpool?

Despite Kevin Feige giving quite a thorough breakdown of Phase 5 and the start of Phase 6, it looks as though we’ll be waiting a little bit longer to find out when the X-Men will be joining the MCU.

Bizarrely Deadpool 3, which is further along in the production process, didn’t get a release date either, which leads us to believe more announcements may be coming. Perhaps at D23 later in 2022.

Wakanda Forever got a trailer

To finish Marvel’s triumphant return to Hall H, they finally shared the first trailer for Black Panther 2. While it didn’t give much away, it did confirm a few key details.

It seems as though T’Challa is dead in the MCU, Namor is attacking Wakanda for unknown reasons, and someone else has inherited the mantle of the Black Panther. Who? Well, they’re not giving the game away yet.

If you love the MCU, then check out our guide ranking all the MCU movies.