Samuel L Jackson calls out “incel dudes” who hate Brie Larson

Samuel L Jackson doesn’t suffer fools, least of all sexist fools. He recently spoke up about the treatment of Brie Larson by MCU fans, defending his Marvel movies co-star from people who seem annoyed by her very existence.

“Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for,” he explains to Rolling Stone. “We had done Kong together, which was not the most wonderful experience for either of us. We became great friends during that particular experience because we were having such a hard time.”

After doing the monster movie Kong: Skull Island, he starred in Unicorn Store, Larson’s directorial debut, making them even closer. Naturally, she called him when the chance to join the MCU movies as Captain Marvel arrived.

“When she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, ‘They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?’,” he states. “And I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do it!’ But she’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

Larson’s returning to the MCU in The Marvels release date, coming later this year. Meanwhile, Jackson’s just resurfaced as the MCU character Nick Fury for the Marvel series Secret Invasion. He’s tackling the Skrull invasion, a beloved story from the comics, as part of Marvel’s Phase 5.

