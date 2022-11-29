Ryan Reynolds tweeted this small MCU character and we need answers

When it comes to a new Marvel movie or Marvel series in the superhero franchise, any character is really on the table. Between crossover cameos and now the multiverse opening up the world of crimefighters across different dimensions, the MCU is full of collaboration. But, the question is can the next character team up be the unlikely duo of Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool and Loki’s Miss Minutes?

Well, the internet seems to think so after Miss Minutes’ Twitter account tagged Deadpool in a post and got a response from Ryan Reynolds himself. “Hey there Deadpool Love, Miss Minutes,” the post read. Many fans went on to speculate if this post was a subtle tease that Deadpool would pop up in the Disney Plus sci-fi series Loki season 2 or if Miss Minutes would be added to the cast of Deadpool 3.

Miss Minutes denied the speculation, tweeting, “Nah, just saying hi to the neighbourhood merc with a mouth.” However, Reynolds added fuel to the rumour mill after jumping into the conversation, replying with a simple “hello, Miss Minutes.”

While it is possible that the two MCU characters are just being friendly, this is Marvel that we are talking about, and we doubt that the interaction is truly that simple.

For those of you who aren’t aware, Miss Minutes is the sentient Time Variance Authority (TVA) clock mascot. Voiced by Tara Strong, the cartoon character was revealed to have known the true purpose of TVA and has some kind of relationship with He Who Remains – a Kang the Conquer variant.

Deadpool 3’s plot is currently being kept under wraps. However, we do know that Deadpool teams up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the upcoming action movie, who last appeared as the character in the X-Men movie Logan in 2017.

Logan dies at the end of the said film, so his re-appearance does suggest some multiverse dealings in some aspect, so Miss Minutes, despite denying the claim of collaboration with the superhero, could just be trying to throw fans off her cameo trail.

Either way, we will soon find out for ourselves. Deadpool 3 is set to release on November 8, 2024, while Loki season 2 is set to head to the streaming service Disney Plus sometime in 2023. For more picks, here is our guide to Marvel Phase 5.