Why did ‘Nick Fury’ get sick in Secret Invasion? The new Disney Plus show Secret Invasion has come to an end, and nothing will be the same for Nick Fury and the Skrulls again.

I know we always say that about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this time, we mean it (sort of). The Secret Invasion finale began however with Nick Fury confronting no one’s favorite MCU character, Gravik. But the former Marvel spymaster didn’t seem particularly well when he met his former protege.

But why did Nick Fury get sick in Secret Invasion? Well, if you’ve got questions about the new Marvel series, we hopefully have answers for you. Warning: spoilers ahead for the latest Disney Plus shows.

Why did ‘Nick Fury’ get sick in Secret Invasion?

‘Fury’ got sick when he visited Gravik in New Skrullos because the Rebel Skrulls built their base at an abandoned nuclear power plant. Of course, it turned out that ‘Fury’ was, in fact, G’iah in disguise, but she needed to fake the symptoms of radiation poisoning so that Gravik would let his guard down and let her use the Super Skrull machine.

What were the pills Fury was taking in Secret Invasion?

‘Fury’ was presumably taking iodine pills (or a super S.H.I.E.L.D. equivalent) because they help the body cope with the symptoms of radiation poisoning. Basically, iodine pills (or potassium iodine, at least) can help delay radioactive material from being absorbed by the thyroid preventing the person from developing thyroid cancer.

