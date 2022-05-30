Ms Marvel star uses Black Widow and Captain Marvel poses

The MCU is about to get a new hero, as Ms Marvel makes her small screen debut in her own TV series on the streaming service Disney Plus, and it appears she has been doing her homework when it comes to the other heroes in the MCU timeline. Apparently, Kamala Khan will utilise the heroic poses of fellow MCU characters Black Widow and Captain Marvel when she gains her powers.

Kamala Khan is renowned for being an avid fan of The Avengers, and is particularly inspired by Captain Marvel in the comic books, so it should come as no surprise that this obsession plays a big part in the upcoming sci-fi series. And, once her series is out of the way, Ms Marvel is even set to appear in the upcoming Phase 4 movie The Marvels alongside her idol.

Clearly Kamala watches the MCU movies, because not only is her costume a tribute to Captain Marvel, but the star of the show Iman Vellani says her character will also replicate the heroic poses of Carol Danvers.

At a recent press event, Vellani was talking about what the role means to her and especially how important it is for a character like Ms Marvel to be brought to life and represent so many people who had previously not seen a hero like themselves on screen.

Vellani then also went on to discuss her superhero training, in particular her superhero poses: “I’ve been working on my super pose since I was ten. But [Kamala] is a 16 year old in high school, so she’s probably copying everything she sees. We included a lot of Black Widow’s poses, and Brie Larson’s iconic Captain Marvel poses.”

The Ms Marvel release date is just around the corner now, with the show premiering on June 8, 2022.