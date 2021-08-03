Ms. Marvel TV show reportedly delayed to early 2022

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series Ms. Marvel has reportedly been delayed until early 2022. While there’s been no official word from Disney, TV Line has reported that it’s “safe to assume at this point that Ms. Marvel is now on track for an early 2022 premiere.” It was previously reported that both Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel would premiere later this year.

We’ve since had it confirmed that Hawkeye would make his small-screen debut on November 24, 2021, but there’s been no Ms. Marvel update. Fans are now concerned that there just won’t be enough time, with Marvel’s packed schedule to squeeze in another Disney Plus TV show. Still, hope shines eternal, and until Disney or Marvel Studios make an official announcement, the series may get a 2021 release yet.

Created by Bisha K. Ali, and adapted from the comics of the same name, Ms. Marvel will follow Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American from Jersey City who adores superheroes and idolises Captain Marvel. One fateful night Kamala gets caught in a gas cloud that unlocks her Inhuman powers, and she gains the ability to shapeshift. Taking on the identity Ms. Marvel, she becomes the Marvel universe’s newest hero.

Part of Marvel’s Phase 4, Ms. Marvel will be the sixth television series set in the MCU and the first to launch a new character. So far, all the other shows, WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, have expanded on a character first introduced in the movies.

Ms. Marvel is doing things the other way. Kamala will first appear in her TV series then make the leap to the silver screen for The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel (2019).

The Marvels will see Kamala team up with two other heroes in the ‘Marvel family’, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). The science fiction movie is being directed by Nia DaCosta based on a screenplay by Megan McDonnell and will premiere on November 11, 2022.