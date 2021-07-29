Marvel confirms Hawkeye will start streaming on Disney Plus November 24

Marvel has finally revealed exactly when we’re getting the first episode of the Hawkeye Disney Plus miniseries. Clint Barton returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in November, and we’ve a first look at the TV series to boot.

Marvel Studios tweeted out the news, with an Entertainment Weekly-exclusive still. In the image, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop is holding a bow and arrow across from Jeremy Renner’s Clint. They’re in what looks like a training gym, with Christmas lights strewn around, and a punching bag off to the side. In the show, Kate’s a fan of Hawkeye, and wants to be as savvy with a bow-and-arrow. Clint’s not particularly keen on having an apprentice, but he comes around to it.

Though part of Marvel phase four, Hawkeye is starting back in time, just before Avengers: Endgame, when Clint became the vigilante Rogue. Presumably, the series will start before and end after, similar to Loki and Black Widow, then lining up with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for whatever’s coming next in the franchise.

The fifth Disney Plus series, it’s unknown how many episodes Hawkeye will contain. Length has varied show to show – WandaVision had nine, Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Solider had six, What If…? has ten. Perhaps Hawkeye will split the difference with seven or eight?

#Hawkeye never misses 🏹 so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8DnB18oSIk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 29, 2021

Speaking of these Disney Plus series, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier both have several Emmy nominations, so they’re proving successful. Jonathan Igla is head writer on Hawkeye, and direction is being split between Rhys Thomas, who’s handling one portion, and duo Bert and Bertie, who’ve credits on Kidding and The Great, are doing the other.

Hawkeye will premiere on Disney Plus November 23. Here’s the best sci-fi series for some whizz-bang in the meantime.