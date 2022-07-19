Ms Marvel is “tip of the iceberg” for Kamala Khan’s power in the MCU

Ms Marvel has been an absolute delight for Disney Plus subscribers and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since releasing on the streaming service in June 2022. The MCU series introduces the world to the super teen Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who, after finding a mysterious bangle, has her cosmic powers unleashed.

Kamala first made her debut in the 2013 Marvel comic Captain Marvel, and marks the franchise’s first Muslim superhero to headline their own series. Although fans have already seen Kamala wield cosmic force and craft light constructs out of thin air in Disney’s Ms Marvel, apparently, we have only glimpsed the beginning of her true ability. In an interview with The Direct, Ms Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah teased how Kamala’s powers will expand and grow as she appears in future Marvel movies and TV series.

“I think, power-wise, we saw just the tip of the iceberg of Kamala Khan,” El Arbi explained. “I think there is so much more she can do, and on that front, I think there’s a big road for that, some more spectacular power.”

In the Marvel comics, Kamala’s powers resemble those of Ant-Man and Mister Fantastic. She has the ability to body morph – changing her body size and using extreme flexibility.

Other powers include healing, and shapeshifting into people and inanimate objects. While it is unclear if we will see any of these abilities appear in this iteration of the MCU character, we are betting that at least a few will filter through for Vellani’s next outing in Marvel’s Phase 4.

Fans can next see Kamala in the action movie The Marvels, with the MCU movie scheduled to release on July 28, 2023.