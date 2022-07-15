Ms Marvel directors didn’t know about the post-credits scene

Spoiler alert! We will be discussing the post-credit scene for Ms Marvel here, so if you haven’t finished the series yet click away now! One of the most exciting parts of both Marvel movies and TV series is the inclusion of post-credit scenes, which oftentimes tease what we can expect from future instalments in the sprawling universe that is the MCU Phase 4.

This time, during the Ms Marvel ending, we see Kamala’s bangle power up before she is quickly launched into her closet. But the person who emerges isn’t Kamala herself, it’s her hero, Captain Marvel. We see Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) look around the room plastered with posters of with her face on it saying “Oh no,” — clearly, something has happened. But what?

It looks like we will find out what happened once The Marvels, which sees both Iman Vellani and Brie Larson reprise their roles — arrive in theatres in summer 2023. But how did the post-credit scene come to be? In an interview with SlashFilm, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealed what they could — but they couldn’t say much because Marvel’s notorious secrecy meant that they didn’t even realise that the post-credit scene was being filmed!

“Post-credit scene? Well, we didn’t shoot that,” Fallah revealed with a laugh. “Nia DaCosta is directing The Marvels, she shot that scene without knowing that it would be a post-credit scene. And we discovered [it was added to the finale] when we were colour grading; all of a sudden, after the credits, [laughs] we saw that scene.”

He continued: “That was mind-blowing. We’re like, ‘Oh sh*t’ Yeah, then we have questions. We asked Kevin Feige, but Kevin Feige’s like, ‘No, you stay in the show. You just accept how it is. And everything that’s outside of the show, you don’t have to know that’.”

Speculating on where Kamala went, El Arbi added, “I think maybe she’s in space somewhere. Maybe she’s in some universe.” He also speculated that Khan and Danvers “swapped places,” while Fallah was certain that Kamala “will be on an adventure.”

In the meantime, all episodes of Ms Marvel are now available to stream on Disney Plus.