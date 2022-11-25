Marvel movies are “hard on filmmakers” admits MCU producer

Recently, there has been a lot of debate over whether Marvel movies can truly be considered “real” filmmaking. World-class directors like Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese are among those who have spoken out against superhero movies, arguing that they can’t be considered in the same league as drama movies or other arthouse films.

However, in an interview on The Ringer’s The Town with Matt Belloni podcast, Marvel Studios’ VP of production and development Nate Moore noted that being a director of Marvel movies is a lot more difficult and taxing on filmmakers than you might expect, as he notes that they actively avoid directors who tend to be a fan of the Marvel comics.