Marvel movies are “hard on filmmakers” admits MCU producer

Recently, there has been a lot of debate over whether Marvel movies can truly be considered “real” filmmaking. World-class directors like Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese are among those who have spoken out against superhero movies, arguing that they can’t be considered in the same league as drama movies or other arthouse films.
However, in an interview on The Ringer’s The Town with Matt Belloni podcast, Marvel Studios’ VP of production and development Nate Moore noted that being a director of Marvel movies is a lot more difficult and taxing on filmmakers than you might expect, as he notes that they actively avoid directors who tend to be a fan of the Marvel comics.
That being said, the Black Panther 2 producer added that passion is important if you want to direct a MCU movie because of the difficulties that come with filmmaking.
“Filmmaking is hard and we are hard on filmmakers, because we’re always trying to make the movie as good as we can,” he said. “And the filmmakers that are dying to do the movie are the ones who tend to have the stamina to get through kind of the Dark Night of the Soul moment where everything’s going wrong, or everything’s over budget, or what we wanted to do isn’t working out, and they were always willing to roll with the punches, because they wanted to make the movie.”
Most recently Moore worked as a producer on the final MCU Phase 4 movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film, which pays tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and introduces the new Black Panther along with Namor the Sub-Mariner and Ironheart, is in cinemas now.