Oscar Isaac says “there are reasons” for those Moon Knight accents

Actors and filmmakers often make questionable decisions when it comes to accents. One of Oscar Isaac’s voices in MCU Disney Plus series Moon Knight had many wondering what he was going for. Isaac has spoken out about it, and he’s just happy it got people talking.

“I stand by the sound of Steven 100 per cent. It’s cool [the accent] got people excited, and some were like, ‘That sucks!’ and others were like, ‘That’s great!’,” Isaac told Empire. “But there are reasons – that voice is about where Steven’s from, where he’s living now, and some of his believed heritage. It’s not an idea of what Brits actually sound like.”

Whatever you think about the accent, that last part is important to keep in mind. Trailers are only snippets of a finished work. Yes, they’re meant to be tantalising, but if they aren’t, it’s important we remember we’re not getting the whole picture. That said, Moon Knight might have some convincing to do with regards to Isaac’s voices.

Isaac is referencing one of several personalities held within the mind of Marc Spector, the eponymous Moon Knight. Marc has dissociative identity disorder, which means his personality can shift between a number of different identities at any given time – Steven is one such persona.

Through his DID, Marc becomes a vessel for Khonshu, an Egyptian moon god, and starts dispensing vigilante justice. The first Moon Knight gave us a brief look at him in costume showing some baddie what’s what. Marc suffers from blackouts and amnesia, making his personal life complicated and traumatic.

We’ll have to see what Isaac means about Steven’s accent when Moon Knight premieres on Disney Plus on March 30. Check out our guide to MCU Phase 4 to see what else is coming up.