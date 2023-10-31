Loki just revealed Mobius’s real job, but are they telling the truth?

Marvel fans are still reeling from the universe-shattering events of Loki season 2 episode 4, which saw the destruction of the Temporal Loom – an event which will have potentially apocalyptic ramifications for all of the timelines and multiverses of the MCU. But we may have also just found out a crucial piece of our beloved Mobius’ backstory – so you win some, you lose some.

Since we first got to know Owen Wilson’s Mobius back in the first season of the MCU series, there’s been one thing that’s defined him as a character. He really, really loves jet skis. And we may have finally been given a substantial clue which explains who Mobius was as a ‘normal’ human, before becoming a variant abducted by He Who Remains.

In a new mid-season trailer for the remaining two episodes of the Marvel series‘ second season, we see Loki visit an early version of one of our favorite Marvel characters on the Sacred Timeline. And Loki lands outside a store called Piranha Powersports, which sells – you guessed it – jet skis. Loki tries to tell Mobius that “the TVA is gone” but obviously the watersports salesman is bemused.

With Marvel fans being naturally suspicious fellows, they’re obviously not taking this information about Mobius at face value. Theories have abounded regarding the true nature of Wilson’s character since Loki season one.

These theories include (deep breath) Mobius being a Loki variant, or a Phil Coulson variant, or a clone. Another interesting one is that he is actually Loki’s brother – Balder the Brave. The Lokius lovers are certainly having a field day theorizing that there’s a deeper connection between Loki and Mobius.

It feels like one of the biggest clues regarding Mobius is his name, which surely can’t be a coincidence. One of the most convincing theories is that Mobius is stuck in a time loop which mimics a Mobius strip, and that he’s followed Loki on countless missions before.

Even if one of these theories turns out to be true, it doesn’t necessarily erase Mobius being a jet ski salesman at one point. It feels like such a core part of his personality at this point, it would be a shame if it turned out to be a sham. In a world where timelines can be erased and reset, it’s hard to trust any information we’re given, but this is something that just feels absolutely right.

Of course, the big talking point for the remainder of Loki season 2 is how the destruction of the Temporal Loom will affect not just things at the TVA, but the wider MCU. We know that we’ve got an upcoming Marvel movie very soon, The Marvels, which will feature its own space-and-time hopping device (the bangles which Kamala and new villain Dar-Benn wield).

But, more importantly, Loki season 2 must surely provide a big indication of how main Marvel villain Kang will transition into Phase 6 with the two Avengers movies. And with the likes of the multiverse hopping Doctor Strange involved, even if things have been ‘reset’ or had the slate wiped clean by the Temporal Loom destruction – will they remain like that for long?

Whatever happens, we’re excited for the future of the MCU, not least for Deadpool 3 and Spider-Man 4.