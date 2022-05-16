Miles Teller says he’d return as Reed Richards if the script is good

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness were rich with cameos both within the MCU and beyond. With the likes of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and even Patrick Stewart (allegedly) all popping up in recent Phase 4 movies, there’s no telling who will be making their way into the MCU next.

Although all eyes are on John Krasinski as the next Reed Richards in a potential Fantastic Four MCU movie, who’s to say there’s not room for more than one Mr Fantastic in the Multiverse? Top Gun star Miles Teller played the stretchy superhero in the 2015 reboot, and when asked by The Digital Fix if he’d consider a return to the role, he had this to say:

“The thing that I look at for pretty much every project is scripts. That’s first and foremost. The character, the director, the cast, the cinematographer: all of those things, I think, go into making a decision. So, if I thought all those things were in place, and we had a really good chance to succeed, then yeah, I wouldn’t have a problem with it.”

You heard the man, Kevin: get writing!

Miles Teller is playing Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw — the son of the deceased Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw in the original ’80s movie — in the upcoming action movie Top Gun 2.

Part of an elite group of Top Gun graduates, Rooster comes face to face with Maverick (Tom Cruise) for the first time in over thirty years, as the legendary aviator is tasked with preparing Rooster and the rest of the new Top Gun crew for the mission of a lifetime.

Alongside Teller and Cruise, other cast members involved with the thriller include Batman actor Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jean Louisa Kelly, Lewis Pullman, Manny Jacinto, and more.

Top Gun: Maverick makes its heroic landing in theatres on May 26, 2022.