Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked set photo reveals Doctor Strange

A leaked photo from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit the web and got Marvel fans more excited than Wong at a book sale. Courtesy of Twitter user @spideyupdated the (ever so slightly blurry) picture shows Spider-Man (Tom Holland) stood on top of a FEAST van looking down at Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

It’s technically impossible to work out where this meeting takes place in the action movie but using the techniques of Sherlock Holmes, also played by Cumberbatch coincidentally, we think this meeting probably happens early in the film. The biggest clue is that Spidey is wearing the black and red suit he was wearing at the end of Far From Home.

We know that Spidey’s wardrobe will expand dramatically in No Way Home, and he’ll be getting not one but two new suits during the course of the movie. It seems likely that he won’t be getting his new dud until the second or third act, which would place this in the first act… we think. Maybe this is Pete trying to hide after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) outed him as Spider-Man?

The other interesting thing about the photo is the FEAST van. FEAST was first introduced during the Brand New Day era of Spider-Man comics and was an organisation that provided shelter and food to the homeless.

BRAND NEW #SpiderManNoWayHome set photo! The photo shows Doctor Strange greeting Spider-Man in front of what appears to be the NY Sanctum Santorum, as well as featuring a F.E.A.S.T truck! pic.twitter.com/0Xo5qVK3yV — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) August 1, 2021

Aunt May volunteered at FEAST until she discovered that the charity’s founder, Martin Li was really the monochrome menace, Mister Negative. Could the writers be laying the groundwork for a new villain?

It’s possible that FEAST is a natural evolution of Aunt May’s (Melissa Tomei) work in Far From Home. Phase Four has shown, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, that when the Avengers undid Thanos’s snap, they accidentally created a number of issues for the countless people who were brought back in The Blip. Perhaps FEAST exists to help those displaced people?

A new look at Spideys Integrated Suit in #SpiderManNoWayHome. pic.twitter.com/HJbtE27cjz — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) August 1, 2021

We still don’t know that much about Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the lack of any official plot synopsis has seen rumours and speculation rush to fill the vacuum. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are convinced, thanks to some high profile casting decisions, that the movie will be a live-action Spider-Verse movie that will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Despite Garfield and Holland both denying this (they would, though wouldn’t they?), the rumour refuses to die. It’s not helped by the recent Disney Plus TV series Loki and WandaVision, both playing with the concept of a multiverse. Until we get a trailer, though, we can’t say anything with certainty, and only Kevin Feige knows when they’ll finally release that.

While we patiently wait, feel free to read about Doctor Strange’s next adventure, In the Multiverse of Madness, or why not check out our guide on Marvel’s distinguished competition over at the DCEU.